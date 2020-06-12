While the companies within the Dell family have offered the option to consume individual products via pay for use or managed services for years, the company recently launched Dell Technologies On Demand at its Technology Summit in Austin, TX. This program provides customers with a unified approach for flexible consumption options across the full, endto-end portfolio and can scale from SMBs to the largest enterprise. This comprehensive program lets customers take advantage of Dell Technologies capabilities and expertise and provides greater choice and flexibility in how it is consumed.

To be clear, Dell Technologies will still offer traditional CapEx models, but as more organizations look to take advantage of the on-demand economy, this program will ensure consistent operations and customer experience regardless of location or device. As such, it will include solutions from its end-to-end portfolio that incorporates infrastructure, software, and services and spans the cloud, data center, edge, and endpoints. This announcement should be well received by organizations thinking about shifting to a pay-as-you-go or as-a-service consumption model, and it is available from Dell Global Alliances and Solution Providers. To ensure a successful rollout, it will be important for Dell Technologies companies to educate their sales teams and partners on the details of the On Demand program.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®