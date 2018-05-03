Demonstrating a Robust ISO 27001 Information Security Management System with Identity Governance and Access Management

One Identity

For many organizations, compliance with data security standards doesn’t seem to be getting easier. IT security compliance efforts are forever competing with projects that may or may not address informationsecurity threats, operational vulnerabilities and daily business risks, and the compliance projects often lose the battle for resources and funding.

In this paper, you’ll learn about IT security compliance for ISO/ IEC 27001 from an auditor’s perspective. Although the control objectives prescribed in ISO/IEC 27001 represent only a portion of the data security compliance obligations faced by many organizations, the standard is one of the most widely used information security management frameworks worldwide.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Airbnb Customers Target of Phishing Scam
13 mins ago
This Quantum Cryptography Breakthrough Uses Twin Particles of Light
48 mins ago
Fujitsu Rolls Out Pay-as-you-Go RPA Service
3 hours ago
Why the Language “Rust” is Getting all the Love
3 hours ago
Irish High Court Warns of “Potentially Grave Prejudice” in Landmark Facebook Ruling
16 hours ago
Heart Implants Recalled over Hack Fears
20 hours ago
Tackling the Digital Skills Gap Requires Industry Support
22 hours ago
App Downloads to Hit 258 Billion by 2022 – Subscriptions Increasingly Driving Revenue
22 hours ago
Everybody and Their Dog is Rolling Out New Kubernetes Solutions
24 hours ago
“Challenging” Conversations with Advertisers and a “Legacy Codebase Issues” – Snap Shares Tumble on Mixed Results
1 day ago
HTTP/2 Adoption Continues as Customer Demand Rises
1 day ago
How to Lie with Information Security Statistics
2 days ago
FOI Request Rings Alarm Bells on Critical Infrastructure Security
2 days ago
Preventing Performance Pitfalls from being a Blockchain Blocker
2 days ago
What’s Next for Customer Service Jobs in the Wake of Automation?
2 days ago
Microsoft Just Made Hackers’ Lives a Lot Harder – but Has Anybody Noticed?
2 days ago