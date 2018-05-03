Demonstrating a Robust ISO 27001 Information Security Management System with Identity Governance and Access Management

For many organizations, compliance with data security standards doesn’t seem to be getting easier. IT security compliance efforts are forever competing with projects that may or may not address informationsecurity threats, operational vulnerabilities and daily business risks, and the compliance projects often lose the battle for resources and funding.

In this paper, you’ll learn about IT security compliance for ISO/ IEC 27001 from an auditor’s perspective. Although the control objectives prescribed in ISO/IEC 27001 represent only a portion of the data security compliance obligations faced by many organizations, the standard is one of the most widely used information security management frameworks worldwide.