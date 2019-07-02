Demystify Your Cloud Journey

The cloud journey today is well past the initial adoption phase. The question for most organizations is not ‘if cloud’ but ‘what’ and ‘when’; and ensuring that the strategy it embarks on achieves its business goals. This strategy is aiding organizations in transforming their operations and making them more digital and agile. Replacing your IT infrastructure with a cloud first approach, or even integrating both approaches, can be a daunting task.This white paper discusses the key factors to consider when migrating to the cloud.