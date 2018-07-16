Demystifying NAC

Network Access Control (NAC) solutions have come of age, driven by the need for dynamic network visibility and automated threat reduction, wide-scale use of mobile device for Bring-Your-Own Device (BYOD) and guest networking, and the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT). IT organizations are rapidly implementing NAC as an integral piece of their business compliance measures and overall security strategy. However, confusion continues to surround the best practices on why, where, and how to best apply a next-generation NAC solution.

The purpose of this document is to provide an overview of NAC technology, the dynamics that drive solution innovation, and best practices for NAC implementation.