Designing Distributed Systems

Microsoft

The development of containers and container orchestrators has fundamentally changed distributed system development; there’s both an object and interface for expressing core distributed system patterns and building reusable containerized components. This practical guide presents a collection of repeatable, generic patterns to help make the development of reliable distributed systems more approachable and efficient.

Developers have had to build these systems from scratch, so each system architecture is unique. Brendan Burns, Director of Engineering at Microsoft Azure, demonstrates how you can adapt existing software design patterns to build reliable distributed applications. Systems engineers and application developers will learn how these patterns provide a common language and framework for dramatically increasing the quality of these systems.

Type: White Paper
