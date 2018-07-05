Detect threats with IBM QRadar Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Today’s networks are larger and more complex than ever before, and protecting them against increasingly malicious attackers is a never-ending task. Organizations seeking to safeguard their intellectual property, protect their customer identities and avoid business disruptions need to do more than monitor logs and network flow data; they need to leverage advanced, easy-to-use solutions to quickly detect security offenses and take action. IBM® QRadar® SIEM can serve as the anchor solution within a small, medium or large organization’s security operations center to collect, normalize and correlate network data using years’ worth of contextual insights. It also integrates with hundreds of IBM and non-IBM products and provides complete, unified visibility to security events in on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

