IBM Services

Detect threats with IBM QRadar Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

IBM

Today’s networks are larger and more complex than ever before, and protecting them against increasingly malicious attackers is a never-ending task. Organizations seeking to safeguard their intellectual property, protect their customer identities and avoid business disruptions need to do more than monitor logs and network flow data; they need to leverage advanced, easy-to-use solutions to quickly detect security offenses and take action. IBM® QRadar® SIEM can serve as the anchor solution within a small, medium or large organization’s security operations center to collect, normalize and correlate network data using years’ worth of contextual insights. It also integrates with hundreds of IBM and non-IBM products and provides complete, unified visibility to security events in on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

Download this white paper to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

New Report Places UK at the Forefront of Tech Business in Europe
3 hours ago
Think Cyber Security Joins Government-Funded Cybersecurity Centre
5 hours ago
CoinDeal Roars into Official Partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers
8 hours ago
Copyright in the Digital Single Market Has Not Been Passed by MEP’s
9 hours ago
Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Demonstration Takes Place in Germany
10 hours ago
UK and France Governments Strengthen Digital Ties in Paris
11 hours ago
£5 Billion Gap in Council Funding by 2020 Poses Risk for Local IT Services
1 day ago
Making Sense of Technology: Five Key Trends to Watch in Your Supply Chain
1 day ago
Matt Calkins – “You Don’t Code Software; You Draw it Out”
1 day ago
Atos Unveil 41 Qubit Commercial Quantum Learning Machine
1 day ago
Utilitywise Joins Forces with Vodafone and Dell for IoT Energy Platform
1 day ago
This 22-Year-Old Spanish Programmer is Building an Open Source, Secure Alternative to Facebook
1 day ago
Technology and the Future of Clinical Documentation
2 days ago
Is the UK’s Defence Secretary a Walking National Security Risk?
2 days ago
G-Cloud 10 Launches, Shrugging off Delay Concerns
2 days ago
Trade Ledger Opens EU Headquarters in London
2 days ago