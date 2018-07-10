Differentiate your apps with intelligent technology

As a software vendor, you know that offering innovative solutions with built-in intelligence is becoming a requirement in today’s application marketplace. On top of this, you need to bring your apps to market as quickly as possible while providing more value for your customers, without incurring additional development and operating costs.

Microsoft has been investing heavily in AI, extending a breadth and depth of intelligent services ready for use in the cloud. This enables you to jump in quickly to make use of existing tried-and-true AI models, and focus more effort on delivering quality products to customers.