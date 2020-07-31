Discover The Power of Automation For Application Cloud Replatforming

In the last ten years, cloud computing, adoption, and migration have transitioned from being just places for storage to becoming indispensable strategy for businesses to accelerate service delivery with high efficiency and at a lower cost. There are businesses that have been built exclusively for the cloud. These born-in-the-cloud companies (think Airbnb, Netflix, and Spotify) enjoy unparalleled scalability, connectivity, speed, and flexibility. They have become iconic symbols of cloud success. However, cloud adoption is not just the forte of internet or customer-facing companies.