Dissecting a cloud attack

As organizations go through a digital transformation, many are moving to the cloud to remain competitive. The need to be constantly accessible and available to customers, partners, and employees alike, makes the use of cloud services an obvious choice. Unfortunately, those advantages come with unique security challenges that expose an organization to additional risk.

The risk the cloud creates is real. Approximately 93 percent of organizations utilize cloud services of some kind, and 74 percent of them store some or all of their sensitive information in the cloud. With unauthorized access to sensitive data being the number one concern of organizations today, it’s critical to have visibility into the management, configuration of, and access to your organizations cloud environment.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure services are quickly growing, gaining six times as much market share from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017 as its competitors (including Amazon Web Services). The performance-focused, scalable, and highly available cloud platform has been a valuable choice for those organizations looking to extend their on-premises data center into the cloud. Additionally, Azure maintains robust integration points through the syncing of Azure Active Directory (AAD) with on-premises Active Directory (AD), the use of AD Federation Services, and even Office 365.

