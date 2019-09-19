Don’t Let Account Takeover Attacks Sideline Your Business

PerimeterX

Account takeover (ATO) is big business for cybercriminals looking to cash in. With minimal barriers to entry, extensive automation and low detection rates, ATO has become one of the fastest-growing threats on the web.

Read “Don’t Let Account Takeover Attacks Sideline Your Business” to learn about:
– The scope of the ATO problem and why it’s growing
– The different “flavors” of ATO attacks that require attention
– The key to preventing bad bots: machine learning-based behavioral analytics

Bad bots are at the root of the ATO problem. Stopping bots require a smart modern solution capable of reliably distinguishing them from legitimate users. Don’t let your customers become victims. Learn how you can solve the problem today.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

