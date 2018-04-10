Don’t Overlook Your Email Archiving Systems

Mimecast

Today, business users need on-the-go access to all their critical data, which includes emails, documents and attachments. For IT administrators, striking the balance between productivity for users and compliance needs for the organization is necessary.

A September 2017 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting shows 92% of business users believe easily finding emails and related documents using search functions is important or critical to the ability to do their job.

Download the study to discover more of Forrester Consulting’s important findings on the email archiving needs of modern business users—and how you can meet them.

