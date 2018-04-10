Don’t Overlook Email When Planning for GDPR Compliance

Mimecast

Does your organization have a plan for complying with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)? If email isn’t a part of that plan, you could face significant challenges, including severe financial penalties.

Learn more in this TechTarget whitepaper Don’t Overlook Email When Planning for GDPR Compliance. Download now to get the facts about:

Why you can’t compromise when it comes to protection of email data
The challenges presented by Subject Area Requests
How noncompliance could cost your organization more than just money.

Type: White Paper
