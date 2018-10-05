Driving Sales Behavior with Non-Cash Rewards

Hundreds of billions of dollars. Sounds nice, right? It’s what U.S. companies waste, on average, every year, in failed sales compensation strategies.

Shockingly—or not—less than 9 percent of U.S. companies believe their sales compensation plan consistently drives precise selling behavior.

Turns out there’s some wrong thinking behind this. And by that we don’t mean that

the statistic is wrong, we mean that the statistic is the result of very common false assertions on the part of companies, one of them being, “Money is the only motivator.”