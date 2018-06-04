DXi Deduplication Appliances

Quantum

Quantum DXi appliances deliver the most efficient backup and DR solution for companies in all industries around the world.

DXi deduplication appliances provide high performance, scalable storage for backup and multi-site disaster recovery, with the industry’s most efficient design.

Variable-length deduplication maximizes data reduction, our unique replication engine enables multi-site protection and DR, and the high efficiency design enables customers to maximize backup performance while minimizing data center footprint.

