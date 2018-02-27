Economic, Operational & Strategic Benefits Of Security Framework Adoption

Security framework adoption is at an all-time high. According to research jointly sponsored by Tenable and the Center for Internet Security, 80 percent of organizations use one or more security frameworks. Over half the firms surveyed began their framework journey in the past year. Even so, 95 percent of all respondents report tangible benefits, from compliance with regulatory and contractual obligations to improved maturity and effectiveness of security operations.

As you read the brief essays in this ebook, you will gain insights from a diverse set of contributors, representing your peers from North America, Europe and Asia. Regardless of their location, industry or company size, these CISOs face the same cyber risk challenges you do: protecting an expanding attack surface from a growing array of threats, while translating the language of security for business leaders who must understand the organization’s cyber risk.

Regardless of where you are on the road to security effectiveness, we hope this ebook inspires, motivates and accelerates your framework adoption journey.