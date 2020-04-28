Hitachi Data Systems

Edge-to-Cloud Data Fabric: A New Architecture for Data Management

Hitachi

An edge-to-cloud data fabric is the foundation for data-driven innovation and operational improvements. From a technical perspective, it’s the data backbone that drives DataOps — intelligent, automated and collaborative data operations. The edge-to-cloud data fabric delivers the right data to the right place at the right time through rich metadata, secure governance and policy-based orchestration.

– Find out how data fabric is the new federated data architecture.
– Know the principles of data diversification, distribution and orchestration.
– Learn best practices and the pitfalls to avoid.

Learn how to deploy a data fabric to enable your DataOps initiatives.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length:

