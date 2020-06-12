EDR – the case for automation and simplification

Unless you’ve spent the last couple of years with your head stuck firmly in the sand (and we do appreciate the attractions of this posture) you’ll have been bombarded with scaremongering about the escalating volume and complexity of cyberthreats.

It’s all true. But it’s nothing new. Cybercriminals develop attack mechanisms, vendors develop counter-measures, cybercriminals develop ways or getting around these, we counter these with further technologies and so on. That’s just how it works.

At this point, you’ll also have heard on all sides that Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities are now a necessity rather than a luxury.

This is also true. But, as with all cybersecurity considerations, there’s a balance to be found. How likely are you to be attacked by which forms of threat, and how much time, money and resources should you be allocating to addressing what? The answers will differ depending on the nature of your organization, its size and geographical spread, and the resources available to you.

So, is this a good time to invest in EDR if you haven’t already done so? The last few weeks and months, with so many organizations reliant on employees working beyond the IT perimeter, and the scope of gateway level protection, has dramatically brought home to us the importance of continuous, safe corporate information sharing and communications channels, and our reliance on effective endpoint security. Organizations of every size and type, regardless of their levels of cybersecurity expertise, need to be considering advanced detection, better visibility and an instant response to complex threats.

But you do need to know what you’re getting for your money, and what you would do with it.

