Illumio Inc. engaged Bishop Fox to measure the effectiveness of micro-segmentation using the Illumio Adaptive Security Platform (ASP) as a control in limiting lateral network movement. The following report details the findings identified during the course of the engagement, which started on March 16, 2020.

Goals:

– Create a repeatable testing methodology that can be leveraged by third parties looking to replicate testing in their own environment

– Record time required to reach the trophy in each use case test

– Review the level of detectable network traffic generated as a result of increased micro-segmentation

– Determine the overall efficacy of micro-segmentation as it relates to the generation of detectable events and time investment required for an attacker to traverse the network