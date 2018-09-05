Eight Essential Checklists for Managing the Analytic Data Pipeline

Organizations of every type are racing to use their data better. We all know the importance of analytics and business intelligence (BI) when it comes to successfully operating a company. But in an age when the number of data sources and data volumes is exploding, it’s essential to make certain that your data is analytics-ready at the beginning of the data pipeline, as opposed to random points where business users may need to use it.

This guide provides a checklist of eight essential categories to consider as you evaluate your vendor options, and flags potential pitfalls to guard against as you plan your pipeline. Each category is critical part of the analytic data pipeline, from data connectivity and preparation, to analytics. You must also consider ease of use, flexibility, and governance to ensure that the right people can access the right data at the right time.