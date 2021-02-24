Electronic Informed Consent in Clinical Research

Medidata

Medidata is conducting a study to understand the regulatory positions, adoption and the variability regarding electronic informed consent (eConsent) around the world. This exercise has come about due to the extensive number of regulatory relevant inquiries Medidata gets from sponsors and organizations managing trials in research. The life science industry is keen to have the option to leverage electronic means for consenting trial participants but are uncertain of the regulatory positions on the topic. The only way to seek clarity on this topic was to directly engage with relevant authorities.

The study initially focused on the countries in the European geographic region but has evolved to other regions including Asia Pacific and the Americas. The study prioritized countries where there was an aspiration to utilize electronic informed consent by organizations running clinical trials.

This white paper is the first in a series to provide an overview of findings from the Medidata eConsent study as it progresses and as we gain further feedback from relevant bodies. This paper highlights the key themes that various bodies have so far communicated.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 18 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Is your cloud strategy match fit?
3 weeks ago
Emotet taken down in major international operation, but is the malware gone for good?
4 weeks ago
Why shareholder value should be key driver of tech strategy
4 weeks ago
Empathy, communication and innovation: essential skills for a CIO in 2021
1 month ago
Hitachi Vantara Expands All-Flash Storage Device Range
2 months ago
Inequality of internet access increases as Covid-19 exacerbates digital divide
2 months ago
Defending against the threats within
2 months ago
The CBR Intel Cloud Clinic: Your questions answered
3 months ago
To the cloud: Why financial services companies must accelerate digital adoption
3 months ago
Darktrace’s Cyber Intelligence Director Justin Fier on Defending the Healthcare Sector from Rampant Ransomware
3 months ago
Pathlight’s CEO on Productivity Tools, “Spying”, and Team Performance
3 months ago
Plot a course: Key considerations for selecting the right application migration strategy
3 months ago
Five Questions with… Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs
3 months ago
Enabling business success through the creation of digital and IT strategies
3 months ago
Hybrid Offices at Centre of the Workplace’s New Normal
3 months ago
Working From Home Doesn’t Mean Working Unsafely
3 months ago