EMA Report: The Business Value of Digital Experience Management – A Case Study Review

EMA takes a case study approach to demonstrate how an IT organization can improve operational effectiveness by combining the power of multiple Riverbed SteelCentral solutions. In the four examples, the operations team use two or more SteelCentral solutions to improve end-to-end management of IT services.

Read this report to learn how customers merge network, infrastructure, and UC monitoring, APM and NPM, or APM and EUEM to:

• Streamline operations

• Correlate visibility for faster troubleshooting

• Protect revenue generation

• Prevent customer churn

• Improve capacity planning

The customers claim that Riverbed SteelCentral creates tremendous business value by making their IT operations team more efficient, effective, and proactive. It helps these customers proactively prevent problems; protect and enhance revenue; prevent customer churn; and boost end-user productivity.