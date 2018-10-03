EMA Top 3 Report and Decision Guide for Enterprise

Pulse Secure

Driven by digital business transformation, the world of securing access to enterprise applications, data and other IT services continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Emerging requirements for workforce mobility, distributed data center, virtual and cloud-based IT environments, and data protection has yielded significant access control complexities. Fortunately, it is actually possible to satisfy both protection and access requirements simultaneously, but it requires the adoption of innovative approaches that combine usability and orchestration to enable secure access to hybrid IT environments.

EMA conducted research to identify the access security issues facing organizations today, including a survey of leaders from over 200 enterprises and an analysis of hundreds of vendor product briefings, case studies, and demonstrations. The resulting report identified ten priorities for enabling secure access to enterprise IT services and offers insight into key challenges, considerations, and technologies.

The report also supports IT decision maker’s vendor-selection process as it heralds 30 of the most innovative vendor solutions addressing the greatest array of requirements for secure access enablement and highlights Pulse Secure’s leadership ranking across three categories:

– Unifying access control across hybrid IT ecosystems
– Enabling secure remote access to business networks
– Network Access Control with IOT enablement

