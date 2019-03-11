Emerging Tech and Modern IT: The Key to Unlocking Your Data Capital

IDC forecasts that the global data sphere will grow to 163ZB by 2025. Whether a company is adding sensors to systems and devices in factories, buildings, hospitals, or cities as part of Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives; seeking to improve public safety; or transforming the customer experience through the use of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) systems in combination with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the most immediate consequence for IT teams is an explosion in data being generated that must be moved, stored, protected, and analyzed — and then leveraged and capitalized on.

The influx of data presents both a challenge and an opportunity for organizations. Some organizations will flourish and turn the influx of data into competitive differentiation. Others will be overwhelmed in a struggle to collect, cleanse, and protect data and will miss out on opportunities to innovate and improve. IDC studied the behaviors, strategies, and outcomes of organizations to understand factors that contribute to success. By and large, thriving organizations (“Thrivers”) have embraced automation and shifted to data-driven decisions – essentially harnessing data to streamline processes and drive innovation.

