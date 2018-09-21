IBM Services

Emerging Technology Projection: The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Blockchain

IBM

IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct an Emerging Technology Projection: Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying an IBM Blockchain Platform and Services solution. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of IBM Blockchain Platform and Services on their organizations.

Blockchain is an emerging technology, and blockchain-based networks offer the opportunity to develop new business and trust models; that’s why the phrase “revolutionary potential” for once isn’t out of place. Its ability to support multiparty collaboration around shared, trusted data and process automation across organizational boundaries brings benefits at many levels, starting with efficiency gains and culminating in reinventing how entire industry ecosystems operate.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

