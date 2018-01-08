Employing machine learning in a security environment: A data science-driven approach

No matter where you look in the security world today, you’ll see the terms machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). There’s been a great deal of interest in machine learning and AI as security vendors and their customers look for better ways to improve their security posture and fight against advancing cyberattacks.

In this paper, you will discover the most critical things you need to know about applying machine learning and AI in your security environment. You will also learn to recognise the most significant opportunities and challenges for using machine learning and AI to improve your security team’s ability to swiftly detect and respond to cyberthreats.