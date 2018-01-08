Empowering Systems of Engagement: Business Value of Couchbase NoSQL Engagement Database

Businesses have traditionally run on two types of technology platforms, analytical and transactional. But neither was designed to handle the increasingly complex sequence of real-time interactions required by today’s business applications. As a result, leading businesses are quickly moving toward a new third kind of platform – the “system of engagement” – especially for their customer-facing apps.

In this whitepaper, IDC shares their study of the business value of Couchbase’s system of engagement – the NoSQL Engagement Database. After analyzing seven organizations across six industries, IDC found that Couchbase customers experienced, on average:

● $67,487 in benefits per year per Couchbase database

● 274% five-year ROI

● 7 month time to payback

● 19% faster new development cycles

● 40% faster response times

● $5.41M in additional revenue per year

● 37% more efficient database management

IDC provides in-depth analysis of their Engagement Database study along with an overview of the fast-growing dynamic data management systems (DDMS) market that Couchbase belongs to.