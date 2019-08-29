Enabling IT Transformation with Modern Data Protection Strategies

IT Transformation is a concept that resonates with companies even more now than it did 12 months ago. It sounds like another current term, “digital transformation.” But in fact, effective digital transformation doesn’t happen without IT Transformation.

A company that undergoes IT infrastructure transformation no longer has to rely on rigid, manual, siloed, legacy technologies. It sees a boost in IT operational speed, efficiency, scale, and cost effectiveness—tasks are automated, processes streamlined, and resources are freed up. Those IT-level improvements fuel a larger-scale digital transformation, allowing the company to thrive in today’s digital economy. It is able to out-innovate, out-think, and out-pace its competitors—ultimately becoming the disruptor, not the disrupted.