Enabling IT Transformation with Modern Data Protection Strategies

Dell

As organizations modernize their approach to IT generally and data center technologies specifically, data protection strategies, tools, and processes must evolve in a commensurate fashion. This necessity is magnified by data’s continuously escalating growth rate, expanding mobility, and—perhaps most importantly—increasing intrinsic value. In a digital business, the heterogeneity of workloads, service levels required, and consumption models that organizations must provide precludes a “one size fits all” approach and demands that the proper solution be deployed to fit the unique needs of each environment.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

RapidSpike Identify Themselves as White Hats in the York Council Breach
6 hours ago
Augmented Developers: a Three-stage Mainframe Revolution
8 hours ago
Two Scottish-built Nano Size Satellites Successfully launched into Orbit
8 hours ago
Landmark GCHQ Publication Reveals Vulnerability Disclosure Process
12 hours ago
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Join FX Market’s First Live Blockchain System
18 hours ago
AWS Wants It All: From Blockchain to Windows Workloads, Cloud Giant Spawns New Services Galore
23 hours ago
Cisco Expects Global Data Traffic will Exponentially Increase by 2022
24 hours ago
Did Amazon Just Kill Tape Storage?
1 day ago
The Future is AI – But Not Quite Yet…
1 day ago
Google employees Speak Out About Dragonfly Version of Search
1 day ago
Tackling Fileless Malware is Tough, but it’s Not Mission Impossible
1 day ago
Deja Vu All Over Again: Microsoft in Fresh MFA Meltdown
2 days ago
Amazon Muscles Into Satellite Data Market, Launches AWS Ground Station
2 days ago
AWS Doubles Down on Containers, Launches MicroVM Manager
2 days ago
19 Year-old from York Declared 2018 Cyber Security Challenge Winner
2 days ago
Planet Mars Newest Explorer Sends First Photo From the Elysium Planitia
2 days ago