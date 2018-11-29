Enabling IT Transformation with Modern Data Protection Strategies

As organizations modernize their approach to IT generally and data center technologies specifically, data protection strategies, tools, and processes must evolve in a commensurate fashion. This necessity is magnified by data’s continuously escalating growth rate, expanding mobility, and—perhaps most importantly—increasing intrinsic value. In a digital business, the heterogeneity of workloads, service levels required, and consumption models that organizations must provide precludes a “one size fits all” approach and demands that the proper solution be deployed to fit the unique needs of each environment.