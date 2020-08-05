Endpoint Security Effectiveness

Illumio

Organizations are indeed dealing with many of the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of today’s sophisticated and varied ransomware attacks. Most respondents have updated their endpoint security to include endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities.

The majority of respondents admit that their endpoint security does not stop everything, and that it needs some time to detect malicious files. Once breached, there is limited means to contain malware that has gotten in.

This report sums up our findings, with insights into endpoint security efforts, detection adequacy, and the key gap that needs to be addressed.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 9 Pages

