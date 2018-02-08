Ensure Network and Application Performance for Cloud An IDC Report

Despite the tremendous promise and tangible business benefits that public cloud can deliver, challenges remain in areas such as simplifying network connectivity to the cloud, providing complete end-to-end digital experience management, and improving the performance and accelerating the release cycle of cloud-based applications.

Read this IDC paper to learn how to address these challenges:

• Simplifying Network Connectivity to the Cloud

• Providing End-to-End Visibility

• Improving Performance and Accelerating Releases of Cloud-Based Applications