Ensuring a Secure Virtualized and Cloud Environment with VMware, Dell EMC, and Veeam

Veeam

Data is a critical asset for all businesses and protecting it is more difficult than ever before –– becoming the most important priority for today’s IT administrator. It is predicted by Gartner that by 2020, hybrid infrastructure management capabilities will be adopted by 90% of organizations. This essential guide covers how to use data protection capabilities to create a secure virtualized and cloud environment.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

