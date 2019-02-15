Enterprise Certificate Authority Made Easy

Sectigo

When it comes to certificate management, there can be confusion between Microsoft CA (MSCA) and Sectigo certificate management. What’s the difference? And why should an enterprise consider Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM)?

In a nutshell, SCM allows you to augment the Microsoft CAs capability to manage all certificates, not just Microsoft certs. SCM discovers certificates located in web servers and imports them for future automated management. Additionally, all certificates issued by the enterprise Microsoft CA will be automatically discovered and imported, including those issued prior to the Sectigo service being installed.

Type: White Paper
