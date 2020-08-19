ESG: Cloud Benchmarking: The Role of Modern Storage in a Multi-cloud Future

As business needs have evolved organically, as well as due to world events, the trend towards digitizing products, processes, and workflows has been ever increasing, now more rapidly than ever. At the heart of any digital asset is data, which allows organizations to understand external market forces like customer preferences, market trends, and unmet needs, as well as internal forces like work patterns, inefficiencies, and user experience. For example, the healthcare vertical can be impacted by events that drive urgent demands for high-performance computing or the hybrid cloud flexibility to meet rapidly changing local IT needs to support things like contract tracing and temporary testing locations. Data’s criticality is the reason some refer to the next ten years as the “data decade.”