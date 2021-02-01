ESG: Dell Technologies Data Protection Portfolio

In the past few years, the IT landscape has seen many profound changes and evolutions fueled by a combination of vendor innovation and seemingly unstoppable data growth. ESG research confirms that the volume of data and the evolving cybersecurity landscape are key IT complexity drivers, along with new data security and privacy regulations. 1 These combine to form the perfect storm against a backdrop of IT and digital transformation.

ESG has had the opportunity to validate Dell Technologies platforms and solutions over the years, both technically and through customer interactions. Dell Technologies has built a comprehensive set of solutions for data protection, while staying laser-focused on constant innovation as topologies, workloads, and customer needs evolve. The result: A portfolio of cloud data protection solutions with a proven track record that can cover pretty much any workload whether physical, virtual, container-based, cloud-native, or SaaS.

