ESG: Dell Technologies Data Protection Portfolio

Dell Technologies

In the past few years, the IT landscape has seen many profound changes and evolutions fueled by a combination of vendor innovation and seemingly unstoppable data growth. ESG research confirms that the volume of data and the evolving cybersecurity landscape are key IT complexity drivers, along with new data security and privacy regulations. 1 These combine to form the perfect storm against a backdrop of IT and digital transformation.

ESG has had the opportunity to validate Dell Technologies platforms and solutions over the years, both technically and through customer interactions. Dell Technologies has built a comprehensive set of solutions for data protection, while staying laser-focused on constant innovation as topologies, workloads, and customer needs evolve. The result: A portfolio of cloud data protection solutions with a proven track record that can cover pretty much any workload whether physical, virtual, container-based, cloud-native, or SaaS.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 7 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Emotet taken down in major international operation, but is the malware gone for good?
6 days ago
Why shareholder value should be key driver of tech strategy
1 week ago
Empathy, communication and innovation: essential skills for a CIO in 2021
3 weeks ago
Hitachi Vantara Expands All-Flash Storage Device Range
1 month ago
Inequality of internet access increases as Covid-19 exacerbates digital divide
1 month ago
Defending against the threats within
2 months ago
The CBR Intel Cloud Clinic: Your questions answered
2 months ago
To the cloud: Why financial services companies must accelerate digital adoption
2 months ago
Darktrace’s Cyber Intelligence Director Justin Fier on Defending the Healthcare Sector from Rampant Ransomware
2 months ago
Pathlight’s CEO on Productivity Tools, “Spying”, and Team Performance
2 months ago
Plot a course: Key considerations for selecting the right application migration strategy
2 months ago
Five Questions with… Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs
2 months ago
Enabling business success through the creation of digital and IT strategies
2 months ago
Hybrid Offices at Centre of the Workplace’s New Normal
2 months ago
Working From Home Doesn’t Mean Working Unsafely
2 months ago
Keeping Your Distributed Team Productive
2 months ago