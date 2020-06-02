ESG E-Book: The Trusted Data Center: Best Practices and Business Results for Organizations Based in Germany

Why does leading in data center trust matter?

By prioritizing the security and dependability of their IT environments above all else, mid-market organizations with trusted data centers experience very real and quantifiable business and technology outcomes that give them the edge and agility to win in today’s highly competitive marketplace.

This eBook is grounded in peer-based primary market research and is intended to highlight the behaviors and performance of organizations based in Germany that lead on the trusted data center maturity model.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®