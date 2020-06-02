ESG E-Book: The Trusted Data Center: Best Practices and Business Results for Organizations Based in Germany

Dell Technologies

Why does leading in data center trust matter?

By prioritizing the security and dependability of their IT environments above all else, mid-market organizations with trusted data centers experience very real and quantifiable business and technology outcomes that give them the edge and agility to win in today’s highly competitive marketplace.

This eBook is grounded in peer-based primary market research and is intended to highlight the behaviors and performance of organizations based in Germany that lead on the trusted data center maturity model.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 14 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Here’s How Big Tech’s CEOs Have Reacted to America’s Raging Protests
32 mins ago
The Rise Of ‘Pandemic Analytics’: Using Data To Fight COVID-19
3 hours ago
Kubernetes Clusters Vulnerable to Man-in-the-Middle Attacks
18 hours ago
Internal Data Stolen, Leaked, in REvil Attack on Electricity Market’s Elexon
22 hours ago
AWS Facial Recognition Tool Incorrectly Matches Over 100 Politicians With Criminals
23 hours ago
AR Headsets Could Slash PPE Use: NHS Trust
24 hours ago
Five Questions with… Jérôme Lecat, CEO, Scality
1 day ago
Next on Network Rail’s IT Shopping List: A Crypto Key Management System
1 day ago
Salesforce Writes Off $25 Million as it Abandons Offices
4 days ago
Exim Vulnerability: GRU Widely Exploited Critical 2019 Bug, Warns NSA
4 days ago
VMware CEO After Storming Quarter: “Tech is Stronger than GDP”
4 days ago
How Coronavirus is Impacting Digital Payments in Emerging Markets
4 days ago
Twitter Restricts Trump Tweet for “Glorifying Violence”
4 days ago
Cisco Confirms Deal for Network Monitoring Firm ThousandEyes
5 days ago
Zscaler Buys Edgewise Networks – A Software Identity Verification Startup
5 days ago
“Sophisticated” National Grid Welcomed to European CNI Forum
5 days ago