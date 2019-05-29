ESG Economic Validation: Analyzing the Benefits of Gigamon

Gigamon

Dataflow is increasing at a rate unseen in history. Network managers are tasked with enabling massive quantities of new data in a secure and highly available fashion, all while facilitating access to new types of form factors and data stores. This challenge is often met with layers of networking hardware and tools resulting in a complex mess, or even worse, a culture of network protectionism that inhibits business innovation.

Gigamon has developed a platform that provides granular visibility into network traffic while reducing the server overhead needed to monitor, filter, and secure data. The Gigamon platform—a software solution deployed in the cloud, on VMs, or appliances—provides application intelligence and network traffic visibility to dataflows of all speeds. The result is a network visibility infrastructure that enables secure business, allows companies to welcome new ideas, and facilitates growth.

ESG’s Economic Validation found that customers deploying Gigamon recognized substantial benefits including reduced hardware costs, reduction in time needed to analyze traffic for security, reduction in overall complexity, and improved business enablement. Customers looking to better manage and secure network traffic should consider deploying the Gigamon platform.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

GitHub Will Now Let Your Repos Update to More Secure Open Source Code
1 min ago
Chinese Hackers Dropped Rootkit in 50,000 Servers: Then Left Theirs Wide Open
2 hours ago
TradeLens’ Two New Mega Members Put “Half World’s Shipping Data” on IBM’s Blockchain
3 hours ago
Flipboard Hacked, (Twice?) Resets all Passwords, Tokens
5 hours ago
Azure NetApp Files Now Generally Availabe
6 hours ago
Intel Treads Carefully, Puts Thin Devices first on Ice Lake
1 day ago
Global Payments, Total System in $21.5 Billion Mega Merger
1 day ago
Rivers of Data: Environment Agency in £6m Telemetry Tender
1 day ago
Arm Unveils New CPU and GPU Architectures
1 day ago
As US-China Trade Tensions Soar, Alibaba Seeks Hong Kong Listing
1 day ago
Mark Shuttleworth on Taking Canonical Public, Legacy IT and Ubuntu, and his Botanical Garden
1 day ago
Stormzy Gig for EE’s 5G Launch – And Huawei’s At the Party
5 days ago
Cyber Risk Management – Bringing Security Intelligence to The Board
5 days ago
Red Hat Open Sources 3scale Code
5 days ago
Army Surgeons to Get Augmented Reality Support in the Field
5 days ago
EU Commission Adopts Drone Rules, Including Operator Registration Requirement
5 days ago