ESG Embracing Data Virtualization with Microsoft SQL Server and Dell Technologies

Organizations across industries continue down the digital transformation path. ESG research shows that while 19% of organizations view themselves as having already implemented and optimized several digital transformation initiatives, a majority (57%) of organizations are still on the path, with 18% still in the planning stages.1 Whether modernizing infrastructure, adopting cloud technologies, or becoming more data-driven, organizations are continually looking for ways to become more operationally efficient and agile in order to respond to the dynamic, real-time needs of the business.

