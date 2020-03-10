ESG: How Organizations Unlock Their Data Capital with Artificial Intelligence

The process of extracting actionable intelligence from data is one of the most important activities organizations undertake today. But organizations are overwhelmed by the amount of data they have to store and analyze, and traditional query-based analytics processes have drawbacks in terms of speed, bias, and precision. The thoughtful application of artificial intelligence (AI) offers hope. Increasingly, organizations are turning to artificial intelligence to optimize data analysis and decision making. ESG research shows that nearly three-fifths (59%) of organizations are increasing their spending on AI in 2019.1 These first movers are gaining a significant edge: 71% of organizations using AI in production today attribute more than 5% of their revenue directly to AI initiatives.

