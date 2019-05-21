ESG -The role of the converged and hyper converged infrastructure in IT transformation

IT Transformation is a concept that resonates with companies even more now than it did 12 months ago. It sounds synonymous with digital transformation, but in actuality, IT Transformation is the set of enabling technologies, processes, and focus areas that make effective digital transformation possible.

A company that transforms its IT infrastructure no longer has to rely on rigid, manual, siloed, legacy technologies. It sees a boost in IT operational speed, efficiency, scale, and cost effectiveness—tasks are automated, processes streamlined, and resources are freed up. Those IT-level improvements fuel a larger-scale digital transformation, allowing the company to thrive in today’s digital economy. It is able to out-innovate, out-think, and out-pace its competitors—ultimately becoming the disruptor, not the disrupted.

