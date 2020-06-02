ESG Whitepaper: The Role of the Trusted Data Center as the Secure Foundation for Mid-market Success

Midmarket firms face many of the same data center security risks as their enterprise counterparts with far fewer resources at their disposal to mitigate them. Downtime, data theft, and regulatory non compliance all pose existential threats to these organizations and as they drive for continuous innovation and advantage in an increasingly competitive landscape, they must ensure valuable data and IT assets are secure, protected, and available at all times.

How can midmarket organizations succeed in the face of these challenging market dynamics? This Research Insights report shows that the success organizations have enjoyed varies greatly, and further that organizations enjoying the greatest success demonstrate a clear organizational commitment to prioritizing security and operate fundamentally more secure data center environments. Figure 1 illustrates the relationship between secure data center technologies, improved security outcomes, and, ultimately, business success.

