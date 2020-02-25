Evolving From Operating IT To Orchestrating IT

Organizations realize the time is now to move to a new deployment model. Digital transformation and proliferation of devices have put IT departments in the spotlight: They must move away from being linear, traditional controllers and evolve into modern transformers that are agile, flexible, and employee centric. PC-as-a-service (PCaaS) has emerged as the go-to model for IT because of the level of automation, efficiency, and employee empowerment it offers. None of this can be accomplished without a competent business partner that underpins the new customized, deployment model.

