Evolving Security to accommodate the modern worker

In order to keep pace with the growth of business mobility without falling prey to its potential risks, IT must be able to efficiently address complex issues ranging from service provisioning, device procurement, and security oversight. Why? Information workers need access to often sensitive information across a wide range of business applications and devices from wherever they are. In other words, security and privacy policies that doesn’t impede end-user productivity will empower workers and boost their performance.

In July 2017, Dell commissioned Forrester to conduct a study of the 21st century workforce and how their new habits, attitudes, and workstyles are reshaping the world of work. With more personas in a single organization to cater to, businesses are failing to deliver against workforce demands. To get their tasks done, workers are circumventing security policies to get what they want, in their moment of need. Organizations have to understand the different behaviors across the workforce and balance security needs carefully and equally or risk exposing themselves to existing and unprecedented new threats.

