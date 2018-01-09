Trend logo

Evolving Threats Call For Integrated Endpoint Security Solutions With Holistic Visibility

Trend Micro

High-profile, targeted attacks from malicious actors now occur with frightening and increasing regularity. This evolution of advanced threats overwhelms both IT organizational bandwidth and the capabilities of legacy antivirus tactics, particularly as the increasing number of endpoint devices used by employees expands attack surfaces. How are organizations responding?

In June 2015, Trend Micro commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the evolving nature and prevalence of malware among medium-sized and large enterprises, as well as the elements of protection being sought by these firms as a result. This study is based on Forrester’s own market data and a custom study of the same audience.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

5 of the hottest cybersecurity startups to watch in 2018
9 hours ago
Harman ignites next level connectivity for smart cars
10 hours ago
The Business Service Revolution Part 1: Let’s talk about employee services
10 hours ago
Digital 2.0: Five of the Biggest Trends in 2018
10 hours ago
When it comes to digital innovation, corporates must behave more like startups
10 hours ago
Going separate ways: Micron, Intel end 12 year NAND collaboration
13 hours ago
Boardroom bickering blowing chances of digital transformation success
14 hours ago
IBM breaks patent record with AI, cloud & blockchain innovations
16 hours ago
Google Wallet & Android Pay combined under Google Pay
16 hours ago
Intel puts Mobileye in the driving seat for autonomous vehicle technology
16 hours ago
Tech=Icon: Hilary Mason, Cloudera
1 day ago
Barriers to progress: Virtual network adoption slows amidst skills shortages and culture conflicts
1 day ago
FCA bans use of personal devices across UK financial services
1 day ago
Siemens set to offer healthcare unit IPO, reports
1 day ago
Edge computing in 2018: Can Google, Amazon, Microsoft save us?
2 days ago
Making content king for your business
2 days ago