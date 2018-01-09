Evolving Threats Call For Integrated Endpoint Security Solutions With Holistic Visibility

High-profile, targeted attacks from malicious actors now occur with frightening and increasing regularity. This evolution of advanced threats overwhelms both IT organizational bandwidth and the capabilities of legacy antivirus tactics, particularly as the increasing number of endpoint devices used by employees expands attack surfaces. How are organizations responding?

In June 2015, Trend Micro commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the evolving nature and prevalence of malware among medium-sized and large enterprises, as well as the elements of protection being sought by these firms as a result. This study is based on Forrester’s own market data and a custom study of the same audience.