Extend your Availability Strategy to the Cloud with Veeam and Microsoft Azure

Veeam

This white paper explains how IT administrators can use Veeam® Availability Suite’s™ Veeam Cloud Connect capabilities to build their cloud backup services serving internal customers such as subsidiaries or business units.

Read the white paper and learn

– How to use Veeam Cloud Connect for the Enterprise, available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, to configure multi-tenant (multi-customer) backup stores in just 10 minutes.
– How Veeam Cloud Connect provides all the capabilities needed to manage cloud backup repositories, including setting up tenants, assigning quotas and tracking usage.
– How cloud backup repositories for tenants are completely isolated from one another, and how customers can encrypt their backups.
– How subsidiaries can connect to their cloud repositories directly from the Veeam backup console — seamlessly, securely and with a standard internet connection, with no VPN required.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Technology and the Future of Clinical Documentation
49 mins ago
Is the UK’s Defence Secretary a Walking National Security Risk?
2 hours ago
G-Cloud 10 Launches, Shrugging off Delay Concerns
4 hours ago
Trade Ledger Opens EU Headquarters in London
5 hours ago
Plantronics Wraps up $2B Polycom Deal – Sees “Habitat Soundscaping” Sales Opportunity
5 hours ago
Google Cloud Pledges Sweeping Review of User Suspension Processes
8 hours ago
Food Standards Agency Trials Blockchain in Slaughterhouse
8 hours ago
Costa Coffee Applicant Details Hacked – Owner Whitbread “Very Sorry”
22 hours ago
Dell to Return to Public Markets
1 day ago
Retail Intelligence Company Trax Raises $125 Million, Brings Cameras to Supermarket Shelves
1 day ago
Cloud Adoption Driving Tech M&A Surge
1 day ago
Monzo Burning Money as Popularity Rises
1 day ago
Brave Browser Trials Tor-Powered Private Tab
1 day ago
UK Far Outstrips US in Penetration Tests
1 day ago
Meet CIMON – The ISS’s Smiley New AI Crew Member
1 day ago
AWS Wins Formula 1: Will Help with New Car Design Rules
1 day ago