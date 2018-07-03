Extend your Availability Strategy to the Cloud with Veeam and Microsoft Azure

This white paper explains how IT administrators can use Veeam® Availability Suite’s™ Veeam Cloud Connect capabilities to build their cloud backup services serving internal customers such as subsidiaries or business units.

Read the white paper and learn

– How to use Veeam Cloud Connect for the Enterprise, available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, to configure multi-tenant (multi-customer) backup stores in just 10 minutes.

– How Veeam Cloud Connect provides all the capabilities needed to manage cloud backup repositories, including setting up tenants, assigning quotas and tracking usage.

– How cloud backup repositories for tenants are completely isolated from one another, and how customers can encrypt their backups.

– How subsidiaries can connect to their cloud repositories directly from the Veeam backup console — seamlessly, securely and with a standard internet connection, with no VPN required.