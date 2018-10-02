Finance Leaders Use Tech to Boost Performance

SAP

CFOs today face an ever-lengthening to-do list. The demands of the global and digital economy have multiplied the finance team’s responsibilities to areas far beyond its traditional scope. Executives must balance their traditional finance activities, such as optimizing working capital and risk management, with the strategic mandate to accelerate innovation and evolve the business model. Increasingly, CFOs are involved in purchasing technology that can accomplish these aims. For instance, replacing large, one-time software investments with recurring subscriptions to cloud services can free up capital while also improving efficiency and agility.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

