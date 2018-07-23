FINTECH Collaboration: How Banks Can Leverage The Power Of REGTECH

The burden of regulatory compliance for financial institutions is increasing all the time, and the latest regulation is changing the banking landscape – forcing openness based on APIs and further complicating banks’ compliance responsibilities.

Good news then that into the breach comes one of the hottest breeds of fintech – regtech. A plethora of enthusiastic start-ups are rounding on the regulatory space, soaking up investment and promising improved agility and speed and supercharged analytics.

This research paper, produced by Finextra in association with Intel, brings together the views of a broad range of regulatory technology experts from the financial industry globally on how to tackle the key challenges and opportunities banks face as they look to harness the power of regtech.