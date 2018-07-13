Five Important Buying Criteria to Enable a Totally Mobile Workforce

This paper provides guidance for selecting and purchasing a digital workspace solution to enable your totally mobile workforce. Five buying decision considerations that directly impact the success of your mobile workspace initiative are discussed in detail. Recommendations for the most critical specifications are given to help you define an effective digital workspace strategy for your environment.

The intended audience for this paper is enterprises seeking to empower a completely mobile workforce while enabling IT administrators to manage and secure their rapidly changing networks. IT decisionmakers and line-of-business leaders alike will find the insights presented helpful for executing a mobile conversion project.