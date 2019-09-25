Five Major Bot Threats to Holiday E-commerce and How To Stop Them

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner. The 2019 holiday shopping season is expected to have record losses due to malicious bot activity. Automated bot attacks make up more than 50% of traffic to retail sites, and are becoming increasingly sophisticated as they learn how to avoid detection.

Read this whitepaper to learn about:

– The expected impact of bot attacks against retail websites and mobile applications
– The five major types of attacks to watch out for during this shopping season
– Best practices to proactively address bot attacks and stop malicious activity

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length:

