Five things you need to know about CryptoLocker

Zscaler

Ransomware attacks have been occurring for more than a decade, but it’s been in the last few years that we’ve seen large-scale attacks. Computer security experts have theorized that the rise in this type of attack is due to its higher rate of success versus other cybercrimes that have become more difficult. Download this white paper to find out the five things you need to know about CryptoLocker: 

1. CryptoLocker: A brief history in cybercrime.
2. A new generation of ransomware.
3. Why most AV and Malware protections aren’t enough.
4. How to protect your data and users right now.
5. Your best protection against ransomware is in the cloud.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

IBM ships IoT to Rotterdam and NVIDIA GPU to the cloud
14 mins ago
How can data centres cater for cryptocurrency miners?
27 mins ago
Goodbye legacy systems, hello Composable IT
2 hours ago
Financial services cybersecurity needs URGENT reform – VMware
5 hours ago
Facebook outlaws ALL cryptocurrency adverts
6 hours ago
Perform 2018: Dynatrace looks to AI for performance management edge
6 hours ago
Cisco Container Platform simplifies Kubernetes for multicloud adoption
7 hours ago
Top 5 cyber insurance providers offering the best cover against attack
23 hours ago
Networking with intent: how intuitive networking systems can solve the ‘productivity problem’
23 hours ago
Evolution, not revolution, for Cisco and the network
24 hours ago
What robot uprising? UK cities no more at risk of automation than 100yrs ago
1 day ago
VMware to buy Dell in shock record-breaking deal?
1 day ago
UK startups choose Brexit over EU escape plans
1 day ago
Predictive analytics boosts Cisco’s network reinvention
1 day ago
SAP to bring Callidus aboard in $2.4bn acquisition
1 day ago
Microsoft exorcises faulty Intel Spectre patch
1 day ago