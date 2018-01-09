Forged Email Protection

Email has been a major communication tool for most companies and organization for many years now. From simple conversations, sharing information, to doing major business transactions, email is involved in many daily activities. As the popularity and usage of email grew, so did the abuses and exploits from attackers using this communication channel.

The simplicity and ease of email forging makes it one of the favourite tools for bad guys. The lack of sender authentication mechanism in Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) allows spoofing to be used to mislead recipients about the true source of the email.

